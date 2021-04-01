CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s traded shares stood at 1,026,735 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.09, to imply an increase of 8.13% or $5.12 in intraday trading. The CDNA share’s 52-week high remains $99.83, putting it -46.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.61. The company has a valuation of $3.53 Billion, with an average of 636.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 830.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CareDx, Inc (CDNA), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CDNA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

After registering a 8.13% upside in the last session, CareDx, Inc (CDNA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $69.10 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.5%, and -13.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.02%. Short interest in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) saw shorts transact 5.16 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $98, implying an increase of 43.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $93 and $105 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDNA has been trading 54.21% off suggested target high and 36.58% from its likely low.

CareDx, Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $61.05 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $63.65 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38.38 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 59.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

CareDx, Inc insiders hold 1.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.47% of the shares at 102.19% float percentage. In total, 335 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fred Alger Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.35 Million shares (or 10.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $387.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 4.06 Million shares, or about 7.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $294.32 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CareDx, Inc (CDNA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 4,656,650 shares. This is just over 8.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $368.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.2 Million, or 8.1% of the shares, all valued at about $205.89 Million.