Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s traded shares stood at 1,458,075 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.51, to imply an increase of 7.13% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The XERS share’s 52-week high remains $7.94, putting it -76.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.5. The company has a valuation of $299.1 Million, with an average of 3.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XERS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

After registering a 7.13% upside in the last session, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.54- this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 0.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.12%, and -17.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.33%. Short interest in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) saw shorts transact 10.62 Million shares and set a 3.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.25, implying an increase of 149.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XERS has been trading 210.42% off suggested target high and 99.56% from its likely low.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) shares are -22.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -48.6% against 19%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 61.8% this quarter before jumping 52.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 126% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $7.47 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.52 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.79 Million and $1.86 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 317.8% before jumping 411.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 55.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 2.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.6% of the shares at 52.13% float percentage. In total, 135 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sessa Capital IM, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.17 Million shares (or 6.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.65 Million shares, or about 6.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $17.94 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2,000,000 shares. This is just over 3.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.32 Million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about $6.49 Million.