Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares stood at 1,040,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.55, to imply an increase of 3.5% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The RIG share’s 52-week high remains $4.81, putting it -35.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $2.19 Billion, with an average of 16.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Transocean Ltd. (RIG), translating to a mean rating of 3.6. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give RIG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

After registering a 3.5% upside in the last session, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.57- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.23%, and 2.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.68%. Short interest in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw shorts transact 71.73 Million shares and set a 2.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.21, implying a decline of -37.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.4 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIG has been trading 40.85% off suggested target high and -88.73% from its likely low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $645.71 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $667.68 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $759Million and $773.02 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -14.9% before falling -13.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 55% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.8% annually.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Transocean Ltd. insiders hold 5.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.95% of the shares at 53.03% float percentage. In total, 365 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 55.62 Million shares (or 9.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $128.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 48.54 Million shares, or about 7.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $112.13 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16,066,417 shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.11 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.27 Million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about $49.52 Million.