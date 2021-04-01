Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s traded shares stood at 3,232,220 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.83, to imply a decline of -3.11% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The BFLY share’s 52-week high remains $29.13, putting it -73.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.34. The company has a valuation of $3.22 Billion, with an average of 3.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BFLY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

After registering a -3.11% downside in the last session, Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.51 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 9.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.93%, and -11.65% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -14.96%. Short interest in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) saw shorts transact 5.2 Million shares and set a 1.59 days time to cover.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.