Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s traded shares stood at 1,317,330 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.34, to imply an increase of 6.94% or $1.06 in intraday trading. The RSI share’s 52-week high remains $26.55, putting it -62.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.51. The company has a valuation of $3.5 Billion, with an average of 2.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RSI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) trade information

After registering a 6.94% upside in the last session, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.68 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 2.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.16%, and 5.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.53%. Short interest in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) saw shorts transact 2.47 Million shares and set a 1.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.67, implying an increase of 69.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RSI has been trading 108.08% off suggested target high and 53% from its likely low.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3800% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s Major holders

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. insiders hold 10.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.79% of the shares at 63.65% float percentage. In total, 88 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.29 Million shares (or 11.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $136.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eagle Asset Management Inc with 2.1 Million shares, or about 3.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $45.38 Million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 1,924,580 shares. This is just over 3.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 Million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about $21.92 Million.