LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s traded shares stood at 1,364,402 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.06, to imply an increase of 0.8% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The LX share’s 52-week high remains $15.42, putting it -53.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.04. The company has a valuation of $1.82 Billion, with an average of 2.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

After registering a 0.8% upside in the last session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.61 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 5.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.61%, and -11.44% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 50.15%. Short interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw shorts transact 1.87 Million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares are +64.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 264.58% against 5.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 163.8% this quarter before jumping 9.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -76.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.36% annually.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 5.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.47% of the shares at 37.65% float percentage. In total, 126 institutions holds shares in the company, led by OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.24 Million shares (or 7.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.46 Million shares, or about 2.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $23.22 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 1,446,045 shares. This is just over 1.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 Million, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about $11.49 Million.