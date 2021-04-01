Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s traded shares stood at 1,802,771 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.2, to imply a decline of -6.25% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The MLND share’s 52-week high remains $5.376, putting it -348% down since that peak but still an impressive +6.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $22.85 Million, with an average of 2.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 918.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MLND a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) trade information

After registering a -6.25% downside in the last session, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.29 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 47.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -44.19%, and -41.75% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -43.93%. Short interest in Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) saw shorts transact 311.56 Million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 316.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MLND has been trading 316.67% off suggested target high and 316.67% from its likely low.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 81.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s Major holders

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 6.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.08% of the shares at 43.83% float percentage. In total, 49 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.77 Million shares (or 9.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Commodore Capital, LP with 925Thousand shares, or about 4.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.98 Million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 164,300 shares. This is just over 0.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $351.6 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 163.21 Thousand, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about $349.28 Thousand.