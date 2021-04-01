Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s traded shares stood at 1,871,628 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.11, to imply an increase of 17.36% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The AEHL share’s 52-week high remains $5.5, putting it -76.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $11.5 Million, with an average of 2.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AEHL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

After registering a 17.36% upside in the last session, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.38- this Thursday, Mar 25, jumping 29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.59%, and -2.81% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 25.4%. Short interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) saw shorts transact 373.95 Million shares and set a 283.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $168, implying an increase of 5301.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $168 and $168 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEHL has been trading 5301.93% off suggested target high and 5301.93% from its likely low.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited insiders hold 23.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.31% of the shares at 10.83% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 49.34 Thousand shares (or 1.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $122.37 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 23.33 Thousand shares, or about 0.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $57.86 Thousand.