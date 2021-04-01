AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s traded shares stood at 2,042,879 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.92, to imply an increase of 4.96% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The POWW share’s 52-week high remains $9.95, putting it -68.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.41. The company has a valuation of $547.96 Million, with an average of 2.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for AMMO, Inc. (POWW), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give POWW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

After registering a 4.96% upside in the last session, AMMO, Inc. (POWW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.12- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 3.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.07%, and -15.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 79.39%. Short interest in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) saw shorts transact 1.88 Million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -55.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 8.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

AMMO, Inc. insiders hold 15.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.68% of the shares at 1.98% float percentage. In total, 35 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Parsons Capital Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 453.8 Thousand shares (or 0.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 103.46 Thousand shares, or about 0.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $341.42 Thousand.