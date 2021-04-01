Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)’s traded shares stood at 1,040,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.47, to imply an increase of 7.3% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The AIRI share’s 52-week high remains $2.46, putting it -67.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.9. The company has a valuation of $47.04 Million, with an average of 221.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Air Industries Group (AIRI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AIRI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) trade information

After registering a 7.3% upside in the last session, Air Industries Group (AIRI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.59 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 7.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.76%, and -4.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.51%. Short interest in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) saw shorts transact 119.13 Million shares and set a 113.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.25, implying an increase of 53.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.25 and $2.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AIRI has been trading 53.06% off suggested target high and 53.06% from its likely low.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $14.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.33 Million and $13.45 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.8% before jumping 15.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 71.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)’s Major holders

Air Industries Group insiders hold 21.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.8% of the shares at 29.17% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 909.03 Thousand shares (or 2.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc with 358.84 Thousand shares, or about 1.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $441.38 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Eubel Brady & Suttman Income and Appreciation Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Air Industries Group (AIRI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 747,231 shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $919.09 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 327.17 Thousand, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about $431.87 Thousand.