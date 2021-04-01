OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s traded shares stood at 1,160,840 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.19, to imply an increase of 11.13% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The OCX share’s 52-week high remains $6.57, putting it -26.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $461.46 Million, with an average of 1.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OCX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) trade information

After registering a 11.13% upside in the last session, OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.41- this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 4.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.26%, and 5.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 117.15%. Short interest in OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) saw shorts transact 2.1 Million shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.67, implying an increase of 67.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OCX has been trading 111.95% off suggested target high and 34.87% from its likely low.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OncoCyte Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) shares are +262.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.43% against 12.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.1% this quarter before jumping 35.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 600.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $840Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.34 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16Million and $143Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5150% before jumping 837.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -4.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s Major holders

OncoCyte Corporation insiders hold 10.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.08% of the shares at 55.93% float percentage. In total, 90 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Broadwood Capital, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.72 Million shares (or 16.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pura Vida Investments, LLC with 6.28 Million shares, or about 7.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $15.02 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,583,638 shares. This is just over 1.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.79 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.27 Million, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about $3.04 Million.