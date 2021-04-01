Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares stood at 17,908,383 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.7, to imply an increase of 18.88% or $4.24 in intraday trading. The CHPT share’s 52-week high remains $49.48, putting it -85.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.61. The company has a valuation of $7.41 Billion, with an average of 5.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CHPT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

After registering a 18.88% upside in the last session, Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.80 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 3.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.05%, and -13.4% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.38%. Short interest in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) saw shorts transact 9.52 Million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.2, implying an increase of 46.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28 and $46 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHPT has been trading 72.28% off suggested target high and 4.87% from its likely low.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -734.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.