Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s traded shares stood at 3,634,163 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $113.52, to imply an increase of 0.96% or $1.08 in intraday trading. The PTON share’s 52-week high remains $171.09, putting it -50.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.85. The company has a valuation of $33.18 Billion, with an average of 7.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give PTON a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

After registering a 0.96% upside in the latest session, Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $118.9 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 3.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.64%, and -7.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.72%. Short interest in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) saw shorts transact 16.72 Million shares and set a 2.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $164.42, implying an increase of 44.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $45 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTON has been trading 76.18% off suggested target high and -60.36% from its likely low.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Peloton Interactive, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) shares are +11.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -193.75% against 12.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 45% this quarter before falling -92.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 124.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 63.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.1% annually.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Peloton Interactive, Inc. insiders hold 2.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.48% of the shares at 79.21% float percentage. In total, 876 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.3 Million shares (or 8.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.23 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 15.98 Million shares, or about 6.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.43 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 17,924,430 shares. This is just over 6.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.72 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.84 Million, or 2.59% of the shares, all valued at about $1.04 Billion.