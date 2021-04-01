Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s traded shares stood at 19,213,625 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.48, to imply a decline of -3.13% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The CLF share’s 52-week high remains $20.34, putting it -4.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.3. The company has a valuation of $9.6 Billion, with an average of 22.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

After registering a -3.13% downside in the latest session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.34 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 5.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.96%, and 37.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.28%. Short interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) saw shorts transact 43.2 Million shares and set a 2.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.18, implying an increase of 3.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18 and $22.09 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLF has been trading 13.4% off suggested target high and -7.6% from its likely low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) shares are +206.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1688.24% against 28.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 273.7% this quarter before jumping 471.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 228.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $4.16 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.86 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $324.5 Million and $1.08 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1182.2% before jumping 351.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -131.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.43% annually.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. insiders hold 8.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.98% of the shares at 65.83% float percentage. In total, 458 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 60.86 Million shares (or 12.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $886.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 40.75 Million shares, or about 8.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $593.39 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 12,068,645 shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $161Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.88 Million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about $182.24 Million.