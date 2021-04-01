3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s traded shares stood at 1,070,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.44, to imply an increase of 5.13% or $1.34 in intraday trading. The DDD share’s 52-week high remains $56.5, putting it -105.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.6. The company has a valuation of $3.41 Billion, with an average of 3.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DDD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

After registering a 5.13% upside in the last session, 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.88 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.32%, and -23.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 161.83%. Short interest in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) saw shorts transact 16.81 Million shares and set a 1.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.43, implying a decline of -7.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DDD has been trading 12.97% off suggested target high and -48.98% from its likely low.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 3D Systems Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares are +457.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -327.27% against 40.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 125% this quarter before jumping 115.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -107.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

3D Systems Corporation insiders hold 3.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.56% of the shares at 71.05% float percentage. In total, 342 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.32 Million shares (or 15.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $202.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.43 Million shares, or about 10.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $130.25 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8,313,583 shares. This is just over 6.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $297.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8Million, or 6.44% of the shares, all valued at about $45.52 Million.