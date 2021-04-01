TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s traded shares stood at 1,257,697 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.49, to imply an increase of 1.74% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The TMDX share’s 52-week high remains $49.5, putting it -19.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.51. The company has a valuation of $1.14 Billion, with an average of 627.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 745.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TMDX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) trade information

After registering a 1.74% upside in the last session, TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $43.44 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 4.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.13%, and 15.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 108.49%. Short interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw shorts transact 744.36 Million shares and set a 1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.4, implying an increase of 16.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMDX has been trading 90.41% off suggested target high and -22.87% from its likely low.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TransMedics Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) shares are +200.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.14% against 21.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 31% this quarter before jumping 22.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 75.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $7.11 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.11 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.53 Million and $3.39 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5.6% before jumping 198.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 50.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s Major holders

TransMedics Group, Inc. insiders hold 6.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.57% of the shares at 76.79% float percentage. In total, 111 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.07 Million shares (or 14.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with 3.5 Million shares, or about 12.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $69.65 Million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2,103,279 shares. This is just over 7.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.91 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 717.91 Thousand, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about $16.35 Million.