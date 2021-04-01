9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s traded shares stood at 38,442,270 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -3.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.17, to imply a decline of -13.97% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The NMTR share’s 52-week high remains $2.26, putting it -93.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $252.8 Million, with an average of 5.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NMTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

After registering a -13.97% downside in the last session, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.53 this Thursday, Mar 25, jumping 23.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.69%, and -29.52% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 36.2%. Short interest in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) saw shorts transact 3.71 Million shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 327.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NMTR has been trading 412.82% off suggested target high and 156.41% from its likely low.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 28.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. insiders hold 11.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.16% of the shares at 33.11% float percentage. In total, 62 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 25.72 Million shares (or 11.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 13Million shares, or about 6.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.17 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,740,175 shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.06 Million, or 0.95% of the shares, all valued at about $1.77 Million.