17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s traded shares stood at 1,621,021 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.14, to imply a decline of -5.43% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The YQ share’s 52-week high remains $23.93, putting it -235.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.5. The company has a valuation of $1.34 Billion, with an average of 1.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -73.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders hold 36.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.28% of the shares at 16.11% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Galileo (PTC) Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.02 Million shares (or 3.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with 4.64 Million shares, or about 2.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $59.48 Million.

We also have BlackRock International Impact Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, BlackRock International Impact Fund holds roughly 39,479 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $643.11 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.65 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $206.13 Thousand.