In the last trading session, 1,020,000,000 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.51 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.64 Billion. NXE’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.65% off its 52-week high of $4.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 77.78% up since then. When we look at NexGen Energy Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 Million.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Instantly NXE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.63- on Tuesday, Mar 30 added 3.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NXE’s forecast low is $5.5 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +99.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 56.7% for it to hit the projected low.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for NexGen Energy Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.72% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares while 22.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.42%. There are 118 institutions holding the NexGen Energy Ltd. stock share, with Falcon Edge Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.74% of the shares, roughly 7.25 Million NXE shares worth $20.02 Million.

Old West Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 6.01 Million shares worth $16.59 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 10350542 shares estimated at $17.29 Million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 1.59% of the shares, roughly 6.62 Million shares worth around $23.18 Million.