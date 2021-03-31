In the last trading session, 1,173,568 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $9.6 changed hands at $0.33 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $829.4 Million. GOGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -79.48% off its 52-week high of $17.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 86.15% up since then. When we look at Gogo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 Million.

Analysts gave the Gogo Inc. (GOGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended GOGO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Gogo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) trade information

Instantly GOGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $10.10 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 4.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of 0%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOGO’s forecast low is $9 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +66.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gogo Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +4.29% over the past 6 months, a -88.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gogo Inc. will rise +87.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $73.85 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Gogo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $74.95 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $184.47 Million and $96.64 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Gogo Inc. earnings to increase by 45.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.81% of Gogo Inc. shares while 56.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 117.73%. There are 186 institutions holding the Gogo Inc. stock share, with GTCR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.67% of the shares, roughly 12.67 Million GOGO shares worth $122.06 Million.

Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.16% or 6.19 Million shares worth $59.56 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1344120 shares estimated at $15.93 Million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 1.11 Million shares worth around $10.68 Million.