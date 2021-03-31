In the last trading session, 5,939,964 VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.8. With the company’s per share price at $10.59 changed hands at $2.53 or 0.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $179.39 Million. VVPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -129.75% off its 52-week high of $24.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 94.43% up since then. When we look at VivoPower International PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 160.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 988.94 Million.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Instantly VVPR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.36 on Tuesday, Mar 30 added 6.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.2%. The 2021 estimates are for VivoPower International PLC earnings to decrease by -252.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.75% of VivoPower International PLC shares while 2.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.53%. There are 17 institutions holding the VivoPower International PLC stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.04% of the shares, roughly 276.8 Thousand VVPR shares worth $2.57 Million.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.41% or 55.87 Thousand shares worth $518.46 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund. With 8836 shares estimated at $113.54 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2Thousand shares worth around $25.7 Thousand.