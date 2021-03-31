In the latest trading session, 3,420,357 Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.03 changing hands around -$0.01 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $250.98 Million. LATN’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.08% off its 52-week high of $10.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.7, which suggests the recent value is3.29% up since then. When we look at Union Acquisition Corp. II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 313.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 228.75 Million.

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) trade information

Although LATN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.1%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.06 on Friday, Mar 26 added 0.3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) is -0.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

Union Acquisition Corp. II (LATN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Union Acquisition Corp. II earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.92% of Union Acquisition Corp. II shares while 66.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.57%. There are 55 institutions holding the Union Acquisition Corp. II stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.76% of the shares, roughly 2.44 Million LATN shares worth $25.39 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.09% or 1.77 Million shares worth $18.43 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. With 60011 shares estimated at $624.11 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 5.98 Thousand shares worth around $59.28 Thousand.