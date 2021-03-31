In the last trading session, 1,033,825 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.82 changed hands at $0.17 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $267.03 Million. TLSA’s last price was a discount, traded about -331.56% off its 52-week high of $12.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.6643, which suggests the last value was 76.44% up since then. When we look at Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 214.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TLSA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) trade information

Instantly TLSA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.12- on Tuesday, Mar 30 added 9.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 236.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TLSA’s forecast low is $8 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +290.07% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 183.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares while 6.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.66%. There are 27 institutions holding the Tiziana Life Sciences PLC stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 70.95% of the shares, roughly 358.35 Thousand TLSA shares worth $723.86 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 61.56% or 310.92 Thousand shares worth $628.06 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. With 161508 shares estimated at $486.14 Thousand under it, the former controlled 31.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held about 10.74% of the shares, roughly 54.22 Thousand shares worth around $163.2 Thousand.