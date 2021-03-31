In the last trading session, 742,662 Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.17. With the company’s per share price at $43.63 changed hands at $1.03 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.63 Billion. SGRY’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.09% off its 52-week high of $44.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.75, which suggests the last value was 89.11% up since then. When we look at Surgery Partners, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 407.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 484.24 Million.

Analysts gave the Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SGRY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Surgery Partners, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) trade information

Instantly SGRY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $44.98 on Monday, Mar 29 added 3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) is 0.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SGRY’s forecast low is $42 with $55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.06% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -3.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Surgery Partners, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +119.36% over the past 6 months, a -52.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Surgery Partners, Inc. will drop -23.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $494.79 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Surgery Partners, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $526.68 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $441Million and $342.07 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 54%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Surgery Partners, Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.7% per year.

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.46% of Surgery Partners, Inc. shares while 83.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.38%. There are 174 institutions holding the Surgery Partners, Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 44.2% of the shares, roughly 26.46 Million SGRY shares worth $767.48 Million.

ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.17% or 3.69 Million shares worth $107.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and ClearBridge Select Fund. With 2277966 shares estimated at $84.92 Million under it, the former controlled 3.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ClearBridge Select Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 999.19 Thousand shares worth around $37.25 Million.