In the latest trading session, 2,285,732 SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.65 changing hands around $0.4 or 0.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.01 Million. SSY’s current price is a discount, trading about -187.55% off its 52-week high of $7.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the recent value is76.6% up since then. When we look at SunLink Health Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 433.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.89 Million.

Analysts gave the SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SSY as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SunLink Health Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) trade information

Instantly SSY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.87- on Wednesday, Mar 31 added 8.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) is 0.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.38 days.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.5%. The 2021 estimates are for SunLink Health Systems, Inc. earnings to increase by 69.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.28% of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. shares while 16.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.63%. There are 16 institutions holding the SunLink Health Systems, Inc. stock share, with Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.66% of the shares, roughly 528.55 Thousand SSY shares worth $671.26 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.67% or 322.25 Thousand shares worth $409.25 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 57952 shares estimated at $73.6 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 10.03 Thousand shares worth around $15.54 Thousand.