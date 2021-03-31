In the last trading session, 1,425,097 Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $24.8 changed hands at $0.77 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.02 Billion. SHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.5% off its 52-week high of $30.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.84, which suggests the last value was 3.87% up since then. When we look at Sotera Health Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts gave the Sotera Health Company (SHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SHC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sotera Health Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.
Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHC’s forecast low is $31 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25% for it to hit the projected low.
Sotera Health Company (SHC) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Sotera Health Company earnings to decrease by -116.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.1% per year.
Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.14% of Sotera Health Company shares while 87.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.95%. There are 107 institutions holding the Sotera Health Company stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 42.04% of the shares, roughly 118.93 Million SHC shares worth $3.26 Billion.
GTCR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 28.03% or 79.29 Million shares worth $2.18 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 4705415 shares estimated at $129.12 Million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 1.33 Million shares worth around $36.51 Million.
A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market
Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...
Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.
Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.
Sponsored