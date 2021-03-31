In the last trading session, 1,425,097 Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $24.8 changed hands at $0.77 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.02 Billion. SHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.5% off its 52-week high of $30.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.84, which suggests the last value was 3.87% up since then. When we look at Sotera Health Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 Million.

Analysts gave the Sotera Health Company (SHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SHC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sotera Health Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHC’s forecast low is $31 with $35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25% for it to hit the projected low.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Sotera Health Company earnings to decrease by -116.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.1% per year.

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.14% of Sotera Health Company shares while 87.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.95%. There are 107 institutions holding the Sotera Health Company stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 42.04% of the shares, roughly 118.93 Million SHC shares worth $3.26 Billion.

GTCR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 28.03% or 79.29 Million shares worth $2.18 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 4705415 shares estimated at $129.12 Million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 1.33 Million shares worth around $36.51 Million.