Analysts gave the Shopify Inc. (SHOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended SHOP as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Shopify Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Instantly SHOP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1,185 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 11.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1491.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHOP’s forecast low is $825 with $1900 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +81.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shopify Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +8.5% over the past 6 months, a -2.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shopify Inc. will rise +273.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $849.9 Million. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Shopify Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $947.16 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $470Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 80.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60%. The 2021 estimates are for Shopify Inc. earnings to increase by 334.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.5% per year.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of Shopify Inc. shares while 66.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.2%. There are 1509 institutions holding the Shopify Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.38% of the shares, roughly 6.06 Million SHOP shares worth $6.86 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.09% or 5.72 Million shares worth $6.48 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2647419 shares estimated at $3Billion under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 1.64 Million shares worth around $1.52 Billion.