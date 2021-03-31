In the last trading session, 3,087,252 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.68 changed hands at $3.27 or 0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.61 Billion. SHLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.76% off its 52-week high of $44.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.17, which suggests the last value was 16.36% up since then. When we look at Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 Million.

Analysts gave the Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SHLS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHLS’s forecast low is $32 with $49 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +45.49% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -4.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 39.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.72% per year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. With 1855600 shares estimated at $62.96 Million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 1.56 Million shares worth around $52.94 Million.