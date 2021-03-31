In the latest trading session, 1,831,146 SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.6 changing hands around $0.17 or 0.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.41 Million. SGRP’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.25% off its 52-week high of $2.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the recent value is59.38% up since then. When we look at SPAR Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 92.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 418.88 Million.

Analysts gave the SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SGRP as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SPAR Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) trade information

Instantly SGRP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.73 on Wednesday, Mar 31 added 7.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.2%. The 2021 estimates are for SPAR Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 252.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.52% of SPAR Group, Inc. shares while 6.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.64%. There are 12 institutions holding the SPAR Group, Inc. stock share, with RBF Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.24% of the shares, roughly 894.09 Thousand SGRP shares worth $1.03 Million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.68% or 143.04 Thousand shares worth $164.49 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 143038 shares estimated at $203.11 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 80.43 Thousand shares worth around $92.49 Thousand.