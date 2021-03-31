In the last trading session, 1,791,281 Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $43.24 changed hands at $2.19 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.63 Billion. SEER’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.16% off its 52-week high of $86.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.37, which suggests the last value was 11.26% up since then. When we look at Seer, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 641.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 496.76 Million.

Analysts gave the Seer, Inc. (SEER) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SEER as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Seer, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEER’s forecast low is $56 with $75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +73.45% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Seer, Inc. (SEER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Seer, Inc. earnings to decrease by -154.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.54% of Seer, Inc. shares while 70.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.29%. There are 89 institutions holding the Seer, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.56% of the shares, roughly 7.57 Million SEER shares worth $424.82 Million.

Artal Group S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.46% or 5.84 Million shares worth $327.91 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 964494 shares estimated at $60.18 Million under it, the former controlled 1.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 820Thousand shares worth around $46.03 Million.