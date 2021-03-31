In the last trading session, 1,859,434 Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $44 changed hands at -$0.32 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.57 Billion. LUNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.91% off its 52-week high of $69.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.64, which suggests the last value was 14.45% up since then. When we look at Pulmonx Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 391.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 194.65 Million.

Analysts gave the Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LUNG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pulmonx Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LUNG’s forecast low is $50 with $72 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +63.64% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Pulmonx Corporation earnings to decrease by -12%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33% per year.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.36% of Pulmonx Corporation shares while 65.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.57%. There are 135 institutions holding the Pulmonx Corporation stock share, with KPCB XIII Associates, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.98% of the shares, roughly 1.42 Million LUNG shares worth $98.1 Million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.17% or 1.13 Million shares worth $77.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 904430 shares estimated at $62.42 Million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 401.5 Thousand shares worth around $27.71 Million.