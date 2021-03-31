In the latest trading session, 6,891,086 ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.88 changing hands around $0.61 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $103.98 Million. PRPH’s current price is a discount, trading about -133.14% off its 52-week high of $16.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.2, which suggests the recent value is82.56% up since then. When we look at ProPhase Labs, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 205.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 225.69 Million.

Analysts gave the ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PRPH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ProPhase Labs, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) trade information

Instantly PRPH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.88- on Wednesday, Mar 31 added 12.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.25%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 122.07 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 227.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRPH’s forecast low is $20 with $25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +263.37% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 190.7% for it to hit the projected low.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.5%. The 2021 estimates are for ProPhase Labs, Inc. earnings to decrease by -95%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.55% of ProPhase Labs, Inc. shares while 3.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.88%. There are 20 institutions holding the ProPhase Labs, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 1.81% of the shares, roughly 275.01 Thousand PRPH shares worth $2.52 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.42% or 63.29 Thousand shares worth $581.03 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 57772 shares estimated at $530.35 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 41.7 Thousand shares worth around $421.98 Thousand.