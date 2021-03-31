In the last trading session, 1,070,000,000 Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $52.16 changed hands at $1.31 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.3 Billion. PHR’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.42% off its 52-week high of $81.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.27, which suggests the last value was 66.89% up since then. When we look at Phreesia, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 277.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 434.61 Million.

Analysts gave the Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PHR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Phreesia, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) trade information

Instantly PHR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $56.32 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 7.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PHR’s forecast low is $51 with $85 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +62.96% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -2.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.93 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Phreesia, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021 will be $44Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $25.91 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 61.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Phreesia, Inc. earnings to decrease by -250.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.93% of Phreesia, Inc. shares while 101.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.44%. There are 266 institutions holding the Phreesia, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15% of the shares, roughly 6.62 Million PHR shares worth $359.44 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7% or 3.09 Million shares worth $167.68 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 1787609 shares estimated at $109.49 Million under it, the former controlled 4.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 945.66 Thousand shares worth around $51.31 Million.