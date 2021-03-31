In the last trading session, 1,040,000,000 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $52.72 changed hands at $0.11 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.69 Billion. OSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.78% off its 52-week high of $66.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.98, which suggests the last value was 33.65% up since then. When we look at Oak Street Health, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 Million.

Analysts gave the Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OSH as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Oak Street Health, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Instantly OSH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $57.48 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 8.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OSH’s forecast low is $52 with $79 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +49.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Oak Street Health, Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.82% of Oak Street Health, Inc. shares while 73.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 125.86%. There are 183 institutions holding the Oak Street Health, Inc. stock share, with General Atlantic, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 31.6% of the shares, roughly 76.07 Million OSH shares worth $4.65 Billion.

Newlight Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 20.85% or 50.2 Million shares worth $3.07 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 4320545 shares estimated at $264.24 Million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 0.6% of the shares, roughly 1.45 Million shares worth around $75.42 Million.