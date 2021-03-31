In the last trading session, 3,200,000,000 MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.51 changed hands at -$0.25 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.69 Billion. MPLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.66% off its 52-week high of $12.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.48, which suggests the last value was 0.54% up since then. When we look at MultiPlan Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 Million.

Analysts gave the MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MPLN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MultiPlan Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Although MPLN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.14- on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 10.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.06 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MPLN’s forecast low is $7 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +81.49% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.04% for it to hit the projected low.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for MultiPlan Corporation earnings to increase by 400%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.5% of MultiPlan Corporation shares while 84.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.19%. There are 108 institutions holding the MultiPlan Corporation stock share, with H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 32.22% of the shares, roughly 215.51 Million MPLN shares worth $1.72 Billion.

Public Investment Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.66% or 51.25 Million shares worth $409.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 15500000 shares estimated at $123.85 Million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.55% of the shares, roughly 10.35 Million shares worth around $82.69 Million.