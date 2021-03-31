In the last trading session, 3,190,000,000 MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $14.99 changed hands at -$0.19 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $855.16 Million. MSGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.43% off its 52-week high of $20.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.52, which suggests the last value was 43.16% up since then. When we look at MSG Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 689.81 Million.

Analysts gave the MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MSGN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. MSG Networks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.72.

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) trade information

Although MSGN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $19.17 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 21.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MSGN’s forecast low is $9 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.42% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -39.96% for it to hit the projected low.

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MSG Networks Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +50.96% over the past 6 months, a -9.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MSG Networks Inc. will drop -6.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $177.55 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that MSG Networks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $163.75 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $184.97 Million and $152.11 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.8%. The 2021 estimates are for MSG Networks Inc. earnings to increase by 18.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.8% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.43% of MSG Networks Inc. shares while 109.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.88%. There are 239 institutions holding the MSG Networks Inc. stock share, with Ariel Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 23.32% of the shares, roughly 10.13 Million MSGN shares worth $149.37 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.08% or 4.82 Million shares worth $70.98 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Ariel Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd. With 5320989 shares estimated at $78.43 Million under it, the former controlled 12.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd held about 4.9% of the shares, roughly 2.13 Million shares worth around $31.37 Million.