In the latest trading session, 3,518,213 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $308.28 changing hands around -$8.81 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.26 Billion. LULU’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.72% off its 52-week high of $399.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $177.77, which suggests the recent value is42.33% up since then. When we look at Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.4 Million.

Analysts gave the Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended LULU as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.82.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) trade information

Although LULU has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $320.5 on Tuesday, Mar 30 added 3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is -0.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $400.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LULU’s forecast low is $300 with $520 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +68.68% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -2.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lululemon Athletica Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -0.51% over the past 6 months, a 41.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lululemon Athletica Inc. will rise +272.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $997.45 Million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021 will be $1.16 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $688.48 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings to increase by 34.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.06% per year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.27% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares while 87.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.69%. There are 1268 institutions holding the Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15% of the shares, roughly 18.77 Million LULU shares worth $6.53 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.97% or 8.72 Million shares worth $3.03 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6120127 shares estimated at $2.01 Billion under it, the former controlled 4.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 3.35 Million shares worth around $1.16 Billion.