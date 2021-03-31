In the last trading session, 1,040,000,000 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.7. With the company’s per share price at $11.62 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.83 Billion. MGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.89% off its 52-week high of $13.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.45, which suggests the last value was 70.31% up since then. When we look at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 Million.

Analysts gave the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MGY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Instantly MGY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.94 on Friday, Mar 26 added 2.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.65%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is -0.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MGY’s forecast low is $10 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +37.69% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +107.5% over the past 6 months, a -4750% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation will rise +318.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 462.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings to increase by 5900%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.69% per year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.74% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 98.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 249.72%. There are 259 institutions holding the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock share, with EnerVest Limited the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 19.71% of the shares, roughly 34.89 Million MGY shares worth $246.31 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.44% or 18.48 Million shares worth $130.46 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 4353423 shares estimated at $30.74 Million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 4.09 Million shares worth around $28.9 Million.