In the latest trading session, 3,171,080 Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.1. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.47 changing hands around $0 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.2 Billion. GLUU’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.85% off its 52-week high of $12.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.5, which suggests the recent value is55.89% up since then. When we look at Glu Mobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.04 Million.

Analysts gave the Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended GLUU as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Glu Mobile Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) trade information

Although GLUU has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.51 on Monday, Mar 29 added 0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.38%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) is 0% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.36 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GLUU’s forecast low is $12.5 with $12.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +0.24% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 0.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $125.33 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Glu Mobile Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $151.08 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $106.5 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Glu Mobile Inc. earnings to increase by 109.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.46% of Glu Mobile Inc. shares while 74.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.17%. There are 370 institutions holding the Glu Mobile Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.63% of the shares, roughly 22.27 Million GLUU shares worth $200.62 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.8% or 10.22 Million shares worth $92.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9905841 shares estimated at $123.62 Million under it, the former controlled 5.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.3% of the shares, roughly 4.06 Million shares worth around $36.58 Million.