In the latest trading session, 5,782,365 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.12 changing hands around $0.03 or 0% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.35 Billion. KEY’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.4% off its 52-week high of $21.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.96, which suggests the recent value is55.47% up since then. When we look at KeyCorp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.2 Million.

Analysts gave the KeyCorp (KEY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended KEY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. KeyCorp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) trade information

Instantly KEY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $20.34 on Friday, Mar 26 added 1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is 0% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.22 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KEY’s forecast low is $17 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.28% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -15.51% for it to hit the projected low.

KeyCorp (KEY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KeyCorp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +65.62% over the past 6 months, a 46.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KeyCorp will rise +283.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 170.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.68 Billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $1.7 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.47 Billion and $1.72 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.5%. The 2021 estimates are for KeyCorp earnings to decrease by -21.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.4% per year.

KEY Dividends

KeyCorp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around April 20, 2021. The 3.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.74. It is important to note, however, that the 3.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.27% per year.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of KeyCorp shares while 84.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.75%. There are 985 institutions holding the KeyCorp stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.19% of the shares, roughly 108.45 Million KEY shares worth $1.78 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.51% or 82.43 Million shares worth $1.35 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Income Fund of America Inc. With 27702204 shares estimated at $454.59 Million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 22.09 Million shares worth around $362.43 Million.