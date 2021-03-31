In the last trading session, 2,105,587 JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $95.75 changed hands at $0.88 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.66 Billion. YY’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.49% off its 52-week high of $148.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.71, which suggests the last value was 47.04% up since then. When we look at JOYY Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.5 Million.

Analysts gave the JOYY Inc. (YY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended YY as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. JOYY Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.72.

Instantly YY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $112.3 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 14.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.95 days.

Data shows that the JOYY Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +23.05% over the past 6 months, a -345.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JOYY Inc. will rise +4.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $603.36 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that JOYY Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $675.12 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.02 Billion and $756.75 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -40.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.4%. The 2021 estimates are for JOYY Inc. earnings to increase by 70.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.51% per year.

JOYY Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 18 – May 24, 2021. The 1.4% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.33. It is important to note, however, that the 1.4% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.39% of JOYY Inc. shares while 75.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.14%. There are 376 institutions holding the JOYY Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.54% of the shares, roughly 4.88 Million YY shares worth $389.94 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 2.89 Million shares worth $231.16 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1363466 shares estimated at $109.05 Million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.28% of the shares, roughly 827.28 Thousand shares worth around $75.6 Million.