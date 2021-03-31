In the last trading session, 1,268,660 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.92 changed hands at $1.15 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $828.18 Million. VITL’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.98% off its 52-week high of $43.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.49, which suggests the last value was 6.84% up since then. When we look at Vital Farms, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 632.27 Million.

Analysts gave the Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended VITL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vital Farms, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) trade information

Instantly VITL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $24.82 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 15.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.46 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VITL’s forecast low is $24 with $40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +91.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Vital Farms, Inc. earnings to decrease by -58.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.42% of Vital Farms, Inc. shares while 64.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.81%. There are 156 institutions holding the Vital Farms, Inc. stock share, with Eventide Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.19% of the shares, roughly 2.05 Million VITL shares worth $51.97 Million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.25% or 1.68 Million shares worth $42.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 1985000 shares estimated at $50.24 Million under it, the former controlled 5.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 1.04 Million shares worth around $25.72 Million.