In the last trading session, 3,180,000,000 Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.45 changed hands at -$0.05 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $450.66 Million. SNPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.41% off its 52-week high of $18.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.46, which suggests the last value was 9.47% up since then. When we look at Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 Million.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II shares while 46.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.96%. There are 63 institutions holding the Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.35% of the shares, roughly 1.5 Million SNPR shares worth $15.98 Million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.84% or 1.32 Million shares worth $14.1 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. With 228286 shares estimated at $2.43 Million under it, the former controlled 0.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 88.52 Thousand shares worth around $942.78 Thousand.