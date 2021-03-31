In the last trading session, 3,220,000,000 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $81.59 changed hands at -$1.33 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.57 Billion. FOUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.66% off its 52-week high of $99.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $30, which suggests the last value was 63.23% up since then. When we look at Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 932.81 Million.

Analysts gave the Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FOUR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Although FOUR has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.6%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $87.50 on Monday, Mar 29 added 6.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FOUR’s forecast low is $70 with $115 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.95% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Shift4 Payments, Inc. earnings to increase by 69.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.99% of Shift4 Payments, Inc. shares while 99.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.51%. There are 232 institutions holding the Shift4 Payments, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.95% of the shares, roughly 3.16 Million FOUR shares worth $238.18 Million.

Durable Capital Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.4% or 2.94 Million shares worth $221.78 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. With 1023020 shares estimated at $77.14 Million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 943.68 Thousand shares worth around $61.35 Million.