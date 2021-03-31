In the last trading session, 3,200,000,000 Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $26.99 changed hands at -$0.51 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.2 Billion. MDLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.88% off its 52-week high of $48.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.04, which suggests the last value was 40.57% up since then. When we look at Medallia, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 Million.

Analysts gave the Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MDLA as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Medallia, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) trade information

Although MDLA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $28.91 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 6.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) is -0.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MDLA’s forecast low is $34 with $59 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +118.6% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Medallia, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -2.67% over the past 6 months, a -750% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Medallia, Inc. will drop -450%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -500% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Medallia, Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.75% of Medallia, Inc. shares while 94.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.11%. There are 275 institutions holding the Medallia, Inc. stock share, with SC US (TTGP) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 28.57% of the shares, roughly 44.41 Million MDLA shares worth $1.48 Billion.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 11.92 Million shares worth $396.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd. With 3585620 shares estimated at $119.11 Million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd held about 2.3% of the shares, roughly 3.57 Million shares worth around $118.63 Million.