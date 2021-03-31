In the last trading session, 3,160,000,000 Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $0.61 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $99.87 Million. AUMN’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.12% off its 52-week high of $1.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 65.57% up since then. When we look at Golden Minerals Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 Million.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) trade information

Although AUMN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.691 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 11.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.39 days.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Golden Minerals Company earnings to decrease by -29.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of Golden Minerals Company shares while 29.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.51%. There are 38 institutions holding the Golden Minerals Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.34% of the shares, roughly 5.43 Million AUMN shares worth $4.13 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.64% or 1.03 Million shares worth $784.92 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 4693586 shares estimated at $3.57 Million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 1.03 Million shares worth around $784.92 Thousand.