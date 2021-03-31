In the last trading session, 3,180,000,000 Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $1.05 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $233.32 Million. GAU’s last price was a discount, traded about -101.91% off its 52-week high of $2.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 25.71% up since then. When we look at Galiano Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 Million.

Analysts gave the Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GAU as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Galiano Gold Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) trade information

Although GAU has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.15 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 8.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.07%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) is -0.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GAU’s forecast low is $1.43 with $2.9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +176.19% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Galiano Gold Inc. earnings to increase by 134.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Galiano Gold Inc. shares while 42.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.75%. There are 56 institutions holding the Galiano Gold Inc. stock share, with Ruffer LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.04% of the shares, roughly 27.01 Million GAU shares worth $30.53 Million.

Sun Valley Gold LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.57% or 23.72 Million shares worth $26.8 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2020 were Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 9572375 shares estimated at $13.02 Million under it, the former controlled 4.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 738.91 Thousand shares worth around $857.14 Thousand.