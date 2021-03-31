In the last trading session, 1,252,000 INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.18. With the company’s per share price at $4.94 changed hands at $0.7 or 0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.23 Million. INVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -148.99% off its 52-week high of $12.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.9, which suggests the last value was 41.3% up since then. When we look at INVO Bioscience, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 300.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 Million.

Analysts gave the INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended INVO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. INVO Bioscience, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) trade information

Instantly INVO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.63- on Tuesday, Mar 30 added 12.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.64%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) is 0.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 293.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 147.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INVO’s forecast low is $5.75 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +21.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.4% for it to hit the projected low.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.9%. The 2021 estimates are for INVO Bioscience, Inc. earnings to increase by 33.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.7% of INVO Bioscience, Inc. shares while 8.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.97%. There are 13 institutions holding the INVO Bioscience, Inc. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.54% of the shares, roughly 625Thousand INVO shares worth $1.88 Million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 56.09 Thousand shares worth $168.84 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.