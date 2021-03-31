In the latest trading session, 2,238,595 Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.36 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $153.85 Million. YTRA’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.58% off its 52-week high of $2.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.543, which suggests the recent value is76.99% up since then. When we look at Yatra Online, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 387.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 473.73 Million.

Analysts gave the Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended YTRA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Yatra Online, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

Instantly YTRA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.45- on Friday, Mar 26 added 4.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.97 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YTRA’s forecast low is $3.5 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +69.49% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 48.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Yatra Online, Inc. earnings to increase by 32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.57% of Yatra Online, Inc. shares while 59.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.21%. There are 33 institutions holding the Yatra Online, Inc. stock share, with MAK Capital One LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 19.93% of the shares, roughly 11.43 Million YTRA shares worth $22.07 Million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.26% or 5.32 Million shares worth $10.26 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 105000 shares estimated at $202.65 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 6.61 Thousand shares worth around $12.95 Thousand.