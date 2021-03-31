In the last trading session, 1,516,423 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $21.85 changed hands at $3.55 or 0.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $460.43 Million. GP’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.67% off its 52-week high of $34.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.22, which suggests the last value was 62.38% up since then. When we look at GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 358.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 585.62 Million.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

Instantly GP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.4%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $24.00 on Wednesday, Mar 24 added 8.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.25%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) is -0.1% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 426.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GP’s forecast low is $35 with $45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +105.95% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.18% for it to hit the projected low.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.88% of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares while 36.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.56%. There are 42 institutions holding the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.9% of the shares, roughly 2.04 Million GP shares worth $59.4 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.84% or 998.2 Thousand shares worth $29.06 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF. With 2446213 shares estimated at $59.64 Million under it, the former controlled 11.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 218.85 Thousand shares worth around $5.34 Million.